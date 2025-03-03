What We Know About Sonakshi Sinha's Telugu Debut In Supernatural Fantasy Thriller <i>Jatadhara</i>

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg. The film was released on September 10, 2010, in theatres.

Since then, Sonakshi Sinha has been the reigning queen of commercial cinema but has also shown diversity with versatile projects like Dahaad and Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Both projects earned her a lot of accolades and widespread appreciation.

If reports are to be believed, Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up to step into Telugu cinema. The actress has been roped in as the leading lady in Jatadhara, a supernatural fantasy thriller helmed by Venkat Kalyan.

While an official confirmation is awaited, buzz suggests that Sonakshi will be sharing screen space with Sudheer Babu. Adding fuel to the speculation, sources claim that she is all set to begin shooting for the film on March 8, 2025.

There was a grand mahurat held in Hyderabad recently for the same. Jatadhara will be a concoction of mythology, supernatural elements, and an intriguing narrative.

Sonakshi was last seen in the horror-comedy Kakuda and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her Telugu debut will mark another exciting chapter in her filmography.

In other news, one of Sonakshi Sinha's finest films, Lootera is re-releasing in theatres on March 7, 2025. The film was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. She was seen alongside Ranveer Singh.

Lootera did not garner major box-office numbers but achieved a cult-status years later. Fans are excited to catch the film once again, on the big screen.

Sonakshi Sinha also got married to longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024.



