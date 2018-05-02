Sona Mohapatra's Lawyer Files Complaint Against Sufi Foundation Allegedly Threatening Singer

Highlights She alleged that the foundation has asked her to remove the video A mail said that she was inappropriately dressed while singing Sufi songs "It's our constitutional right to ensure our safety," her lawyer said

Dear @MumbaiPolice I have received a threatening notice from the Madariya Sufi Foundation to remove my music video Tori Surat from all communication mediums. They claim that the video is vulgar,will flare communal tensions.I need to know whom to write in my response to at ur end — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

The Sufi Madariya foundation has also called me a 'regular offender' & says that they find another five year old Video of me singing a Sufiana Kalam - Piya Se Naina on coke studio insulting Islam because I'm 'dressed exposing my body' & playing westernised music. @MumbaiPolice — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

The Madariya foundation along with the agreement of the Nizamuddin Dargah have an issue with the description of my Tori Surat music video, "earthy incarnations of the feminine Divine" & with "a sleeveless dress and body exposing dancers". Basically with everything woman & free. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

Dear @MumbaiPolice the Madariya Sufi foundation claims to work for Sufism,peace & universal brotherhood in their threatening notice to me. I ask you & #India ,what about the 'sisterhood'?Why is it that in this day & age the women expected to cover up, not sing or dance in public — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

Respected @CPMumbaiPolice , I have been sent a threatening email notice from the Madariya Sufi Foundation demanding that I take down a music video that has been passed by the censor board of India & I would like to forward the same to your official email id along with my response — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

The earthy incarnations of the feminine divine https://t.co/CzhoCgVkZ6



)If this offends you, then please go live in your pre-historic cave. ) — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 1, 2018