Sona Mohapatra's Lawyer Files Complaint Against Sufi Foundation Allegedly Threatening Singer

"If we are not satisfied with the action taken on our complaint, we will try other remedies too," Sona Mohapatra's lawyer said

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 02, 2018 15:23 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sona Mohapatra's Lawyer Files Complaint Against Sufi Foundation Allegedly Threatening Singer

Sona Mohapatra had alleged that she received threats (Image courtesy: sonamohapatra)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. She alleged that the foundation has asked her to remove the video
  2. A mail said that she was inappropriately dressed while singing Sufi songs
  3. "It's our constitutional right to ensure our safety," her lawyer said
Sona Mohapatra's lawyer Henal Vakhari said that the objections raised against the singer's appearance in her new music video Tori Surat is unwarranted as the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had already passed it, reports news agency ANI. On Monday, in a series of tweets addressed to Mumbai Police, Sona Mohapatra had alleged that she had received threats from Madariya Sufi Foundation, who asked her to remove the 'vulgar' video from all platforms as it could 'flare communal tensions.' ANI reports that Henal Vakhari said that the verse written by Amir Khusrao (as used in Sona Mohapatra's song) is 'already in public domain' and the credit has been given to him for the lyrics.

"If we are not satisfied with the action taken on our complaint, we will try other remedies too. It's our constitutional right to ensure our safety and security," Henal Vakhari told ANI. According to the police complaint filed against the foundation, Om Grown (a music company) had received a mail from Sufi Sameer Madarvi in this regard alleging that the "after watching the music album Toori Surat and Lal Pari Mastani which are available on YouTube Channel, the sentiments of millions of Muslims are hurt as the singer Sona Mohapatra is alleged to have inappropriately dressed while singing Sufi songs written by Hazrat Amir Khusroo," ANI reports.

"Dear Mumbai Police. I have received a threatening notice from the Madariya Sufi Foundation to remove my music video Tori Surat from all communication mediums. They claim that the video is vulgar, will flare communal tensions. I need to know whom to write in my response to at your end," Sona Mohapatra had tweeted, adding that the foundation called her a 'regular offender' and that she 'insulted Islam during one of her performances on Coke Studio.

Read Sona Mohapatra's tweets here.
 
 
 
 
 

She also posted Tori Surat's music video with a message:
 

Tori Surat is a part of Sona Mohapatra's latest album Lal Pari Mastani. The song was written by Ameer Khusrau.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

sona mohapatraSona Mohapatra music video

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................