'Sit Down, Sonali Kulkarni': Internet Outraged By Actress' 'Lazy Women' Comment

Sonali Kulkarni's latest remark on “lazy” women has attracted a lot of attention on social media. In an interview with Bhupenddra Singh Raathore, the actress said that a lot of women, in India, are “lazy”. She said, “In India, we, at times, forget that a lot of women are just lazy. They want a boyfriend/husband, who earns well, owns a house, and his performance at work guarantees regular increments. But, in the middle of this, women forget to make a stand for themselves. Women don't know what will they do.” She added, “I urge everyone to encourage women and make them self-dependent. So that they are capable enough to share the household expenses with their partners." This didn't go down well with a section of people on social media. People have criticised Sonali on Twitter and said that the actress “suffers from the delusion of the modern career woman”. One of the tweets even caught the attention of singer Sona Mohapatra.

When author Paromita Bardoloi said, “Who can give such statements that women are lazy, if not a privileged upper caste woman. Look at women in this country. The amount of unpaid labour women do almost feels criminal. She needs to read the Govt data on what women go through in this country. Sit down, Miss Kulkarni”, Sona Mohapatra quote-tweeted the post and wrote, “True and truly sad. Check the matrimonial columns-wanted, good looking, educated, earning, 'homely'; take care of in-laws, Hh duties & hand over monthly salary type of ad's. Double whammy. The ‘insight' she has is lazy & should have been qualified such - “in my circles”.

Stand-up comedian Kajol Srinivasan added, “I'm not sharing Sonali Kulkarni's trash video, but it really angers me. You can't call all women lazy when the gender equality balance is so skewed. Yes there are women who want to marry wealthy. But most women in this country aren't given education or the freedom to work.”

Pointing at Sonali Kulkarni's request, this user said, “Women needn't defend themselves against some1 privileged like Sonali Kulkarni who seeks applause while saying ‘women are lazy…'. Her talk panders 2 all that secretly hate men (n yes, women) hav for women. It's ok. Age old problem. Women aren't always your allies and can sell you short".

Sonali Kulkarni is known for her roles in Dil Chahta Hai and Mission Kashmir.