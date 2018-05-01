Singer Sona Mohapatra Tweets Mumbai Police Over Alleged Threats From Sufi Foundation

Sona Mohapatra posted a series of tweets addressed, alleging that she has been receiving threat notice for latest music video Tori Surat

Updated: May 01, 2018 12:07 IST
Sona Mohapatra photographed during a concert (Image courtesy: sonamohapatra)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. She claimed that the foundation termed her music video 'vulgar'
  2. "If this offends you, please go live in your pre-historic cave," she said
  3. Javed Akhtar has strongly condemned the threats
Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday posted a series of tweets addressed to Mumbai police, alleging that she has been receiving threat notice from Madariya Sufi Foundation for her latest music video Tori Surat. She claimed that the foundation termed her music video 'vulgar' and that it might 'flare communal tension.' "Dear Mumbai Police. I have received a threatening notice from the Madariya Sufi Foundation to remove my music video Tori Surat from all communication mediums. They claim that the video is vulgar, will flare communal tensions. I need to know whom to write in my response to at your end," she tweeted. She added that the Madariya Sufi Foundation has an issue with the 'description of her music video' and 'body exposing dancers' and claimed that they called her a 'regular offender.'

"The Sufi Madariya foundation has also called me a 'regular offender' & says that they find another five-year-old Video of me singing a Sufiana Kalam - Piya Se Naina on Coke Studio insulting Islam because I'm 'dressed exposing my body' & playing westernised music," she added.

Read Sona Mohapatra's tweets here.
 
 
 
 

She also posted Tori Surat's music video on Twitter with a message that reads, "The earthy incarnations of the feminine divine. If this offends you, then please go live in your pre-historic cave."
 

Tori Surat is a part of Sona Mohapatra's latest album Lal Pari Mastani. The song was written by Ameer Khusrau.

In another tweet, she claimed to have received no help from Mumbai Police after post on Salman Khan's blackbuck poaching case.
 

Mumbai Police claimed that they are following the matter on priority.
 

Comments
Meanwhile, lyricist Javed Akhtar strongly condemned the threats and said that 'Amir Khusrau belongs to every Indian.'
 

Sona Mohapatra has always been vocal about her opinions. Before Salman Khan, she had given a cutting response to singer Mika Singh for sending his 'best wishes' to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape. During the Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut Controversy, she had written a lengthy Facebook post addressing the actress.
 

