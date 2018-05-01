Singer Sona Mohapatra Tweets Mumbai Police Over Alleged Threats From Sufi Foundation

Highlights She claimed that the foundation termed her music video 'vulgar' "If this offends you, please go live in your pre-historic cave," she said Javed Akhtar has strongly condemned the threats

Dear @MumbaiPolice I have received a threatening notice from the Madariya Sufi Foundation to remove my music video Tori Surat from all communication mediums. They claim that the video is vulgar,will flare communal tensions.I need to know whom to write in my response to at ur end — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

The Sufi Madariya foundation has also called me a 'regular offender' & says that they find another five year old Video of me singing a Sufiana Kalam - Piya Se Naina on coke studio insulting Islam because I'm 'dressed exposing my body' & playing westernised music. @MumbaiPolice — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

The Madariya foundation along with the agreement of the Nizamuddin Dargah have an issue with the description of my Tori Surat music video, "earthy incarnations of the feminine Divine" & with "a sleeveless dress and body exposing dancers". Basically with everything woman & free. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

Dear @MumbaiPolice the Madariya Sufi foundation claims to work for Sufism,peace & universal brotherhood in their threatening notice to me. I ask you & #India ,what about the 'sisterhood'?Why is it that in this day & age the women expected to cover up, not sing or dance in public — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

The earthy incarnations of the feminine divine https://t.co/CzhoCgVkZ6



)If this offends you, then please go live in your pre-historic cave. ) — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 1, 2018

The last time I shared my phone number with the @MumbaiPolice was when I was getting rape, mutilation, death & acid attack threats during the Salman controversy. I am sorry to say that no real help or remedy came my way sir, @CPMumbaiPolice . Thankful I am safe despite the same. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

We have followed you. Request you to inbox your number. We will look into this on priority. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 30, 2018

In strongest possible words I condemn those regressive and reactionary organisations who are threatening Sona Mahapatra for making a music video of a Amir Khusrau ' Geet . These mullas should know that Amir Khusrau belongs to every Indian . He is not your property . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 1, 2018