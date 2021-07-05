Somebody Call The Fire Brigade, Hrithik Roshan's New Pics Are Setting Instagram Ablaze

Hrithik Roshan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan sure knows how to set Instagram ablaze. On Monday, the 47-year-old actor treated his fans to two brand new pictures of himself. The pictures feature Hrithik Roshan looking dapper in a white shirt. The monochrome pictures feature Hrithik sporting an intense look as he poses for the camera. In the caption of the post, Hrithik Roshan shared that the spectacular pictures have been clicked by celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker. He also shared that the pictures are his "post pack-up shots." Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Hrithik wrote: "Post pack up shot with the brilliant Mr. Avinash Gowariker." Many fans of the actor commented on his post. Most fans dropped fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's new pictures here:

When it comes to breaking the Internet, Hrithik knows how to do it the best. Last week, he shared a picture of himself, which was from photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. The greyscale picture captures Hrithik posing shirtless. We also get a glimpse of the actor's well-defined abs in the picture. He kept the caption simple and wrote:" #dabbooratnanicalendar2021."

Check out the aforementioned post here:

Recently, the actor dropped another shirtless picture of himself. The picture was captured for Hrithik's fitness brand HRX. The post received scores of comments. Hrithik's ex-wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, dropped a comment on the post and wrote: "You look 21!"

In terms of work, the actor will next be seen in Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone. He also announced a new instalment of his super-hit franchise Krrish.