Some 'Nice Photos' Of Anushka Sharma From Her Outing With Friend Athiya Shetty

Actress Anushka Sharma just made our Sunday even better with a bunch of new pictures of herself. The pictures are from her recent outing in United Kingdom. While we were busy admiring Anushka Sharma in the stunning pictures, we found out that the pictures have been clicked by her friend, actress Athiya Shetty, who too has been in UK with her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul. In the pictures, Anushka looks as gorgeous as ever. She can be seen dressed in distressed jeans, white jacket and a matching T-shirt underneath. While the first two pictures feature her sitting in a park, the other two see her posing by a cool corner somewhere in UK. The last picture captures Anushka smiling as she poses sitting on a bench. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anushka wrote: "10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way."

The 33-year-old actress' post received scores of comments from her fans. Among others, Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma also commented on the post and dropped red heart emojis.

Anushka Sharma has been in UK with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, for quite some time now. Last week, she dropped some more pictures on Instagram. The pictures feature Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posing in a street. "Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Talking about Athiya Shetty, as mentioned above, the actress too has been in UK with her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul. Athiya has been filling up her Instagram with pictures from UK since the beginning of this month.

While Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018 film Zero, Athiya Shetty's last film was Motichoor Chaknachoor, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.