Baby Vamika's Cozy Picnic At A Park With Parents Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli On Her 6-Month Anniversary

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's little daughter Vamika turned 6-months-old on Sunday and guess how the couple celebrated their little munchkin's 6-month anniversary? With a picnic at a park in England, where Virat flew with Anushka and Vamika in June for the world test championship. Sharing a couple of super adorable photos from their cozy picnic, Anushka Sharma wrote: "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three." Aww. In one of the photos, Anushka can be seen lying on a sheet laid out on the grass and showing Vamika something in the sky as the little munchkin rests on the actress' chest while in another, Virat can be seen holding his baby daughter and smiling with all his heart.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed Vamika on January 11 this year.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have decided not to reveal their baby daughter's face on social media and not "expose" her to social media. Recently, while interacting with his fans on Instagram, Virat Kohli shared the meaning of Vamika's name and added: " Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga. We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice."

Soon after Vamika was born, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had sent a note to media and paparazzi fraternity that read: "Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support."

The couple announced their baby daughter's name on social media with this adorable family photo and a note: "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika, has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Badmaash Company, Band Baaja Baaraat, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, PK, NH10, Bombay Velvet, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Phillauri, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero.