Anushka Sharma Stopped For A Pic And Made This 'Fan' Very Happy. Wait, Is That Virat Kohli?

On Instagram, Anushka Sharma shared a bunch of photos from the UK, where she is with husband Virat Kohli. She added an ROFL caption to her post and wrote: "Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans." Anushka's photo album explains the caption better - in the photo series, Anushka can be seen goofing around with Virat - and he is the "fan" Anushka hilariously refers to in her post. Having cracked a joke, Anushka assigned actual photo courtesy to her friend Clover Wootton.

Anushka and Virat recently celebrated their daughter Vamika's six-month birthday in London. The celebrations looked like a picnic in the park, glimpses of which Anushka shared on her Instagram: "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

Anushka has been sharing glimpses of her London diaries on Instagram. Here's when she went on a breakfast date with Virat: "When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious."

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 2018 movie Zero, after which she produced OTT projects such as Paatal Lok and Bulbbul. Anushka's next production Qala, a Netflix original movie, will mark Irrfan Khan's son Babil's acting debut.