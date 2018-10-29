Some 'Late Night Cricket' For Housefull 4 Stars Akshay Kumar And Riteish Deshmukh. See Pic

Riteish Deshmukh shared this picture of Akshay Kumar (Image courtesy: riteishd)

Highlights Saiyami Kher also joined them "Late night cricket with Akshay Kumar," Riteish wrote Housefull 4's former director Sajid Khan was accused in #MeToo stories

Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, Housefull co-stars, bonded over a game of cricket with Shiv Sena's youth wing leader Aaditya Thackeray and cricketer Aajinkya Rahane on Sunday night. A picture from last night's game, featuring Akshay and Aajinkya was shared by Riteish just recently. They were accompanied by actress Saiyami Kher, who is Riteish's co-star of Marathi film Mauli. "Late night cricket with Akshay Kumar. Thanks to Aaditya Thackeray and don't miss Ajinkya Aahane on the extreme left who was only smashing sixes, so we made him the umpire. Saiyami, my Mauli co-star did smash a couple of sixes too," is how Riteish reviewed their game on Instagram.

Here's the picture.

Housefull 4 shooting was temporarily put on hold some weeks ago after director Sajid Khan was implicated in multiple #MeToo stories. He was accused of behaving inappropriately and sexual harassment by the three women. After the allegations against Sajid Khan, Akshay Kumar cancelled the shoot of the film. Later, Sajid Khan stepped down from the director's post pending investigation and Farhad Samji took over.

Actor Nana Patekar, who was accused by actress Tanushree Dutta in a decade-old sexual harassment case, also quit Housefull 4 after finishing the Jaisalmer shooting schedule.

Housefull 4 is the fourth installment in the film series. Akshay and Riteish have starred in all the previous Housefull films.

Housefull 4 co-stars them with Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday and other actors.

The team hasn't begun shooting for the next schedule yet.

Housefull 4 is slated for a Diwali 2019 release.