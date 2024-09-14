Sohum Shah's Big Announcement: "<i>Tumbbad 2</i> In The Works"

Actor-producer Sohum Shah recently announced a sequel to his critically acclaimed 2018 film Tumbbad, following its re-release in theaters. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, the atmospheric horror drama garnered significant praise upon its initial release and was produced by Sohum Shah under his banner, Sohum Shah Films.

Sohum Shah said that the sequel, Tumbbad 2, will delve deeper into the theme of greed.

"Tumbbad has been a special journey and a labour of love for us, and to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films, that content is king. With Tumbbad 2, we want to push the cinematic experience and boundaries even further. Tumbbad 2 will take audiences deeper into the world we've created, with bigger twists and a more intense exploration of what happens when greed knows no limit," Sohum Shah said in a statement.

Set in a village in Maharashtra, Tumbbad follows Vinayak Rao (Shah) as he becomes consumed by greed and obsession while searching for a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar. The sequel promises to build on the dark, mythical universe established in the first film, offering a gripping narrative that continues the story.

Tumbbad, which was re-released in theatres on Friday, received a positive response from audiences.