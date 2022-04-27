Soha Ali Khan Takes Revenge On Kunal Kemmu On A 'Jobless Wednesday Morning'

Kunal and Soha's funny video (Courtesy: kunalkemmu)

On Wednesday, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan shared a funny video online. In the video, Kunal imagined Soha as a villain who was beating him black and blue despite pleading. Kunal Kemmu captioned the video as, "'Badla (revenge)!! (It's been quite a jobless Wednesday morning)." The video starts with Kunal pleading in front of Soha, "I am very sorry, it was just a joke" and ends with Kunal's beaten face from one of his movies. Soha Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan commented on the video and wrote, "madness! Lol." Rajkummar Rao commented, "You two," followed by red heart emojis and laughing emojis. "Hahahhahah... just can't," commented Patralekhaa.

The revenge video was shared by Soha Ali Khan after Kunal Kemmu made a funny video of her and shared it online. The previous video starts with Soha with a face mask covering her face. Kunal also added a filter and it lets her face grow from different angles. The video ended with a collage of Soha Ali Khan's face and that of a gorilla. Kunal Kemmu captioned the video as, "Found jaani Dushman's relative #theendlook."

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have written a children's book Inni & Bobo. Talking about the book, Kunal and Soha had written, "And it's finally here!! Inni & Bobo Find Each Other is available to buy online and at a bookstore near you! It's our first children's book as co-authors. All children wish for a loving companion, and for Inni, that companion will be her new little puppy, Bobo! Inni & Bobo Find Each Other is a heartwarming story of friendship and family and a story we have poured all of our love into. It is also the first in a series of Inni and Bobo books!!"

Kunal and Soha recently held a reading session of the book in Mumbai, which was also attended by their family members Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu will next be seen in Kanjoos Makkhichoos and Malang 2.