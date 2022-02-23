'My Joy, My First Daughter': Kunal Kemmu Remembers His Late Dog In An Emotional Post

Kunal Kemmu posted this. (Image courtesy: kunalkemmu)

On Tuesday, Kunal Kemmu shared an emotional video on his Instagram handle that features his late dog Masti. In the video, Kunal can be seen enjoying with his late dog. The video also features Kunal getting a tattoo of his late dog Masti. Sharing the post, Kunal wrote: "Not a day goes by that I don't think about you. You are always a part of me and today I made sure that you literally became a part of me. My Joy, my first daughter. My darling Masti. I love you forever." Reacting to the post, Sophie Choudry dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Masti died on November 9, 2021.

Last year, Kunal Kemmu shared an emotional post, that featured his late dog. Sharing the post, Kunal wrote:"Masti Had to say goodbye to this beautiful part of my heart today. She owned me the moment she walked into my life, my house and my heart almost simultaneously. It's been the toughest to accept that I won't see her jumping with joy every time I walk into the house or she won't be scratching at my feet every time I sit down to eat something or look worried every time she saw me pack my bags. So many memories and so many unsaid stories that I have made with her.. voiceless and yet she filled up our lives with so many songs. Yes they give you unconditional love. Yes they are best friends forever and yes it hurts beyond words can explain when they are gone. But I can't even say it breaks my heart because she would never do that if it was upto her. Until we meet again my beautiful beautiful jaan. I will always miss you..Until we meet again on the other side of the rainbow you have my heart forever my Mastuuuuu!! I love you," along with a heart emoji.

On Valentine's Day, Kunal Kemmu also shared a video on his Instagram handle. He captioned: "To my valentine today tomorrow and forever.., "along with hashtag #happyvalentinesday. The video features Kunal Kemmu along with his wife Soha Ali Khan.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan got married in 2015 and became parents in 2017. Soha and Kunal have a daughter named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.