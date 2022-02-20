Soha Ali Khan's New Handstand Video Is Giving Us Major Fitness Goals

Soha Ali Khan posted this. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan's Instagram timeline is a one-stop destination for all things adorable and inspirational. The Rang De Basanti actress is a fitness enthusiast who follows a strict workout routine. Soha is dedicated to keeping her mind and body healthy and it shows in her social media posts as well. On Sunday, she posted a video of herself performing a handstand. In it, the star is seen balancing herself upside down with her hands on the floor and legs up in the air, pulling off a classic handstand like an expert. Needless to say, her fans were left motivated by the actress' clip. In the caption, Soha Ali Khan wrote, “Don't wait for Monday to feel motivated.”

Actress Anya Singh, who was seen with Soha Ali Khan in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati wrote, “Stop,” in the comment section.

Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan is only becoming more beautiful with each passing year and her pictures on Instagram are proof. In addition to her fitness posts, she also sometimes posts pictures channelling her inner fashionista. Recently, the actress posted a picture wearing a stunning peach and white salwar suit and looked absolutely ethereal in it. In the caption, she mentioned, “Traditionally yours.”

Soha Ali Khan shares a great rapport with her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan and this is evident in her social media posts as well. Recently, she had shared a behind-the-scenes clip along with him, recorded during a photoshoot. In the clip, Saif is seen asking the crew to motivate Soha and him as they pose. This demand led to a lot of laughter. He said, “You have to say good, be a little happier, be sad, look better. You have to encourage us.” Soha captioned the video: "An actor is like a little sapling - they need encouragement and motivation to blossom!" She also used the hashtags “behind the scenes” and “sibling revelry.”

Soha Ali Khan is married to actor Kunal Kemmu. The actress often shares pictures of the duo, setting some major couple goals. Last month, they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary together. On the special day, Soha posted pictures with Kunal and wrote, “Happy 7 years my love,” followed by a quirky addition to the caption. She added, “There's no itch that you can't scratch, that's why we make the perfect match.”

Soha Ali Khan got married to Kunal Kemmu in 2015 and the couple welcomed their baby daughter in 2017. She has worked in films like Rang De Basanti and Khoya Khoya Chaand. She was last seen in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.