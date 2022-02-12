Soha Ali Khan Shares A Hilarious Video From 'Behind-The-Scenes' Of A Photoshoot. Bonus Saif Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan posted this. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi)

Highlights Soha Ali Khan shared a video on Instagram

Soha can be seen along with Saif Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan got married to Kunal Kemmu in 2015

Actor Soha Ali Khan often shares pictures of her family and friends on social media. This time, Soha shared a behind-the-scene clip along with brother Saif Ali Khan from a photoshoot. In the video, In clip, Saif can be seen asking the crew to motivate them. It resulted in a lot of laughter. "You have to say good, be a little happier, be sad, look better. You have to encourage us," said Saif in the video. Soha captioned the video: "An actor is like a little sapling - they need encouragement and motivation to blossom!" She also added the hashtags like #behindthescenes and #siblingrevelry. Reacting to the post, Soha and Saif's sister Saba Khan Pataudi wrote: "Love you guys." Singer Shalmali Kholgade wrote: "Ufff this is so precious."

See Soha Ali Khan's post here:

In terms of work, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2. He will be next seen in a mythological film based on the epic Ramayana, titled Adipurush. The film will also cast Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in Vikram Vedha. The film also stars Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.

Soha Ali Khan is the youngest child of the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. Soha Ali Khan got married to actor Kunal Kemmu in 2015 and gave birth to her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017. Soha made her Bollywood debut in 2004 withDil Maange More. She also featured in Rang De Basantiin 2006 and inKhoya Khoya Chaand in 2009. She was recently seen in the film,Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.