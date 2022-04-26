Inside Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Fam-Jam With Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoor)

Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan scooped some time out of their busy lives and attended Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's book launch on Monday. The star couple attended the event with son Taimur. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor shared pictures from the fam-jam on her Instagram stories. One of the picture features her and Saif with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemu at the book launch. The second shot happens to be from their family dinner. "Bravo, Bravo," Kareena captioned a picture. For the dinner picture, also featuring friends Alexandra Galligan and Saleem Siddiqi, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Best crew."

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu shared pictures from the launch on Instagram. Soha signed off the post with these words: "Thank you Bhai and Kareena Kapoor for helping us launch it."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, co-stars of films like Omkara, Agent Vinod and Kurbaan, fell in love during the shooting of the film Tashan. They got married in 2012. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh on February 21, last year.

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late Nawab of Pataudi, Mansoor Ali Khan, one of India's most legendary cricketers. Soha is best known for featuring in films such as Rang De Basanti, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Dil Maange More, Khoya Khoya Chand, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, and Ghayal: Once Again, among others. Kunal Kemmu married Soha Ali Khan in 2015 and the couple are parents to a daughter named Inaaya. He was last seen in the web-series Abhay 3.