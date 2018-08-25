Soha Ali Khan Reaveals Why She Is 'Completely Obsessed' With Her Daughter Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya in Mumbai.

Actress Soha Ali Khan is known to be a doting mother and during a recent interview, the actress revealed that she is "completely obsessed" with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, reports news agency IANS. When Soha was asked how she manages to strike a balance between personal and professional life, the actress told IANS: "Very badly, but I am trying. At the moment I am completely obsessed with Inaaya." The 39-year-old actress also talked about how she isn't worried about the future and that she is simply enjoying her motherhood phase. "I don't look back at anything. I am not very retrospective and I am not very (worried) about future planning. I am very much in the moment," IANS quoted her as saying.

Soha's obsession with her daughter Inaaya doesn't come as surprise to us as the mother-daughter duo are frequently spotted spending time together. Remember when Soha and Inaaya were spotted outside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Mumbai residence earlier this month? Flashbulbs popped at Soha and Inaaya as they were entering Saif's house. Inaaya looked cute as a button in a pink t-shirt and her hair tied in a ponytail.

Soha's one-year-old daughter Inaaya frequently features in her mother's Instagram stories and posts. Take a look at some of our favourite moments here:

Nine months today A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jun 29, 2018 at 4:35am PDT

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Feb 23, 2018 at 6:59am PST

Soha Ali Khan married actor Kunal Kemmu in Januray 2015 in Mumbai. They welcomed Inaaya in September last year.

Soha Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with the 2004 film Dil Mange More. She has featured in films such as Rang De! Basanti, Khoya Khoya Chand, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster and Tum Mile among others. She was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

(With inputs from IANS)