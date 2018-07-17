Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya Peeping From Car Window Is Sunshine In Mumbai Rain

Inaaya and Soha Ali Khan clicked in Bandra

These photos of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu will make your day! As the Mumbai showers took a break, Soha Ali Khan stepped out with her nine-month-old daughter Inaaya and was spotted navigating Bandra on Monday. The downpour may have stopped for now but the rain clouds continue to hover over the Mumbai sky and Inaaya is the bright ray of sunshine that brightened Mumbai at the start of the week! It appears, Soha and Inaaya went out for a short drive - the actress opted for comfortable athleisure while baby Inaaya was cutely dressed in a pair of denims and a white top. As the paparazzi just couldn't have enough of the mother-daughter duo, Inaaya peeped out from the car window and that's the cutest thing you'll see today.



Apart from her outings with mom Soha in Mumbai, Inaaya is also often spotted on Soha's Instagram feed. The actress loves to document the baby steps Inaaya is taking in her growing up years. Soha made adorable posts when Inaaya turned six-months-old and then nine-months.

Nine months today A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jun 29, 2018 at 4:35am PDT



Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu welcomed baby Inaaya in September last year. Soha recently told IANS that she has decided to devote all her attention and time to Inaaya for a year at least, before considering upcoming projects: "To do a feature film is a big-time commitment and I made that personal decision to give Inaaya a year of my life with as much attention as possible. I thought when she is old enough, I will take on more work. The thing is, she is 8-and-a-half-months now and is ready, but I am not."



