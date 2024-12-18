Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: Proposal In Goa, "Old-School" Lunch Date In Mumbai

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya had an intimate traditional Telugu wedding at the iconic Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad, on December 4. The couple remained tight-lipped during their courtship.

After their wedding, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala talked about how their chanced encounter blossomed into romance in an interview with The New York Times.

Their first meeting took place at his father Nagarjuna's house over lunch. Nagarjuna had invited Sobhita for a get-together. Naga Chaitanya also revealed that he spoke to Sobhita after one year of his divorce from Samantha.

After a few months of their first meet, she followed him back on Instagram, and responded to a story that he'd posted about a Japanese restaurant he owns. "I'm not a fan of texting," Naga Chaitanya said in an interview with the New York Times. He took a flight out of Hyderabad to Mumbai, only to have lunch with her at a cafe. "That was the charming part," she said, "It was so old school in a way."

A week later, they met again at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai. That summer, they went on their first trip together to Bandipur National Park in Karnataka with Chaitanya's friends. Sobhita shared, "I'm the fluttering kite and he's the anchor. Our dissimilarities really kept us interested and curious about each other."

Later that year, they went to London to attend a concert. She celebrated New Year's eve with his family. The following year, 2023, he met her family in Visakhapatnam. In August, he proposed to her during their Goa trip.

Sobhita added, "There is alignment, there's chemistry, there's curiosity, and it became obvious that our dissimilarities kept the tension alive in good ways and bad. We definitely wanted each other - that much was understood." She continued, "It was cute, and it was steady. It's not a case of two tender hearts falling in love. It was more like two metals being welded by the same wants from life, and we were able to speak about those things freely without inhibitions. That moved me."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their divorce in 2021.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married earlier this month. They made their first public appearance together as a married couple at the reception party of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire.