'So Much Pain,' Writes Actress Chhavi Mittal, Recovering From Cancer Surgery

Chhavi Mittal posted this (Courtesy: chhavihussein)

Chhavi Mittal, who had undergone breast cancer surgery on Monday, recently shared a post and revealed that "there's so much pain". She shared a photo online and wrote, "It's amazing how quickly we forget the pain. The pain I felt after the C section, or the one I had after an ovarian surgery years ago.. or the excruciating pain of my back injury which also healed. I'm holding on to that feeling of forgetting the pain, to focusing on the time that'll come after a few days.. coz right now there's so much pain that no amount of pain killer is helping. What's helping though is seeing the smiles on the faces of well-wishers who are coming to visit me.. and the messages u guys are sending.. typing is a struggle rn, even double-tapping the msgs, but please know that I'm reading as much as I can and thank you for that. I've been strictly instructed by my surgeons to not post any dance reels but not that I can rn. #recovering."

Chhavi Mittal also added a few hashtags like "#breastcancerawareness #breastcancer #cancer #postsurgery #postop #postopcare."

Check out Chhavi Mittal's post here:

On April 16, Chhavi Mittal announced that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After her diagnosis, she was working out and keeping herself fit by regularly working out. On Tuesday, Chhavi had shared a photo from the hospital after her breast cancer surgery and had said that she is "cancer free."

Chhavi Mittal's surgery had lasted for six hours and after her surgery, she had thanked her family and well-wishers for their prayers. Chhavi Mittal had written, "When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy... and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free! The surgery lasted for 6 hours, there were multiple procedures done, and it's a long road to recovery, but the great thing is.. it's only going to get better now. The worst is over. Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I'm in a lot of pain. The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face. I'm going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me with through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don't stop the prayers yet... And lastly but most importantly. I couldn't have done this without my partner in crazy, the equally strong, the equally insane, resilient, brave, patient, caring, loving @mohithussein Don't want to see tears in your eyes ever again! #cancerfree."

Check out the post:

On the personal front, Chhavi Mittal is married to Mohit Hussein and they have two kids - a son named Arham and a daughter Areeza. The couple co-owns Shitty Ideas Trending and uploads videos on YouTube.

On the work front, Chhavi Mittal is known for her roles in shows like Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Tumhari Disha, and Ek Chutki Aasma.