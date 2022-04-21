'Keep Fighting, One Day At A Time': Actress Chhavi Mittal After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Chhavi Mittal in still from the video. (courtesy: chhavihussein)

Ek Chutki Aasman actress Chhavi Mittal, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, has been sharing inspirational posts on her Instagram - one post a day. On Thursday, she shared a a few happy pictures of herself and wrote: "Today is a new day. Today I feel happy, I feel blessed, I feel gratitude." Before that she shared a video of herself, in which she can be seen skipping. She wrote: "Only one option. Keep fighting, one day at a time. #breastcancerfighter." Chhavi Mittal opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

See Chhavi Mittal's posts here:

In an Instagram post, she wrote: "It's not easy being strong everyday. Today I'll allow myself to be weak. Cry as much as I want. But tomorrow, I'll quit cold turkey. Quit being sad, sorry, regretful, morose and all negative emotions that I feel in bouts. Because tomorrow I'll start prepping for the surgery due on Monday. And nothing but positivity will help me conquer what lies ahead." She added, "Can you notice the small beige/pink tape peeping out from my shirt? That's the tape post the biopsy. This is when it all started. I did the biopsy and then went for a meeting to Taj. Mixed emotions, crazy volatile state of mind, and trying hard to take my mind off it. #myfightwithbteastcancer."

Chhavi Mittal is best-known for her roles in shows such as Tumhari Disha and Ek Chutki Aasma. She has also featured in shows such as and Teen Bahuraaniyaan. She also co-starred with Isha Koppikar and Sonu Sood in the film Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi.

Chhavi Mittal is married to writer Mohit Hussein, with whom she co-owns Shitty Ideas Trending. The actress is a mother to two kids - a son named Arham and daughter Areeza.