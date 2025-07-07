Smriti Irani Returns As Tulsi With <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i>, Reboot Premieres At 10.30 PM July 29

The reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, fronted by TV star and BJP leader Smriti Irani, is set to premiere on July 29 at 10:30 pm on Star Plus, the TV channel announced on Monday night.

The show will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.

What's Happening

The makers of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi shared the update regarding the air date of the show's reboot. The development came the same day the first look of Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani from the new edition of the show was released.

Star Plus made the announcement on its official Instagram page.

"Kya aap abhi bhi vishwaas nahi kar paa rahe? 25 saal ke baad, Tulsi Virani laut rahi hai, ek nayi kahaani ke saath! #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ek baar phir taayaar hai har ghar ka hissa bann ne. Kya aap bhi taiyaar ho? Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, 29th July se, raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus par aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par. #TulsiIsBack #StarPlus #JioHotstar," the caption of the post read.

The channel also released a promo for the show's reboot, in which Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani is seen offering water to the sacred Tulsi plant and promising waiting viewers that she will be back on the screen despite her career as a political leader.

"Zaroor aaoongi. Kyunki itne saalon ka rishtha jo hai. Waqt aa gaya hai aapse phir milne ka (I will come back. It's a years-long bond after all. It's time to meet you all once again)" she says in the promo.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, produced by Ekta Kapoor, will return on Star Plus after 25 years in its original timeslot of 10.30 pm.

Background

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completed 25 years of its premiere on July 3, 2025. In its original run, the TV soap opera aired between 2000 and 2008, holding the number one spot on television for seven consecutive years.

Smriti Irani had shared a gratitude post on the milestone anniversary.

She wrote, "25 years ago, a story entered Indian homes and quietly became part of countless lives. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn't just a show-it was emotion, memory, ritual. A time when families paused everything to sit together... cry, laugh, hope.

"To every viewer who made Tulsi a part of their own family-thank you. This journey wasn't mine alone. It was ours. And it always will be #25YearsOfKyunki #Gratitude #Legacy."

In A Nutshell

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot will air on Star Plus on July 29 at 10.30 pm, which was also the show's original timeslot 25 years ago. Smriti Irani will reprise her role of the main protagonist Tulsi Virani.

