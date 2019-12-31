Slut-Shamed, Sona Mohapatra Posts More Swimsuit Pics: 'Refuse To Suck In My Well-Earned Belly'

Sona Mohapatra shared this photo (courtesy sonamohapatra)

Singer Sona Mohapatra, known for her outspokenness on social media, kept calm and carried on sharing photos of herself in a swimsuit, especially after a section of the Internet slut-shamed her for what she wore. Sona Mohapatra filled up her Twitter feed with posts on body-positivity, with the most powerful of them being these words: "I refuse to suck in my well-earned belly". Ms Mohapatra, who has been a strong voice in the #MeToo movement, was ridiculed for standing up against harassment apparently because she seems it fit to wear a bikini. "I shared some last evening and people wrote in saying 'wearing slut clothes and then saying #MeToo?!' Some felt let down, "Thought you were a serious person?!" Many sent (hearts and fire emojis). I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well-earned belly. 2020 here I come!"

Sona Mohapatra responded to those who body-shamed her with more photos of herself in a swimsuit, writing: "Grateful for all writing in. The first category of people show themselves to the rest of the world and hopefully someone in their life's will teach them the concept of 'consent' and how clothes or lack of them doesn't justify anyone attacking a woman. 2020 here I come."

Ms Mohapatra also sent a message to those who categorised her as a "serious person": "The second category of people should throw away any notion of me living up to their idea of an intense, thinking, serious, loving and therefore only khadi or fully covered woman, your Sanskari-pan or idea of 'worthy woman' is not mine, no apologies from me therefore."

I shared some last evening & ppl wrote in saying "wearing slut clothes & then saying #MeToo ?! ". Some felt let down, "thought you were a serious person?!". Many sent. I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well earned belly.2020 here I Come! pic.twitter.com/Hx7uOvvYqt — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

Grateful for all writing in.The first category of people show themselves to the rest of the world & hopefully someone in their life's will teach them the concept of 'consent' & how clothes or lack of them doesn't justify anyone attacking a woman. 2020 here I Come. #SonaOnTheRockspic.twitter.com/VrsJLggMKc — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

The second category of people should throw away any notion of me living up to their idea of a intense, thinking, serious, loving & therefore only khadi or fully covered woman, your Sanskari'pan or idea of 'worthy woman' is not mine,no apologies from me therefore. #SonaOnTheRockspic.twitter.com/bshtgojLMu — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) December 31, 2019

Sona Mohapatra trended for more than one reason throughout this year - she slammed Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh for appearing to promote violence. She termed Salman Khan as the "poster child of toxic masculinity" for his comments on Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat. The singer also claimed received death threats from fans of the superstar. Sona Mohapatra had a twitter battle with Sonu Nigam over his views on concert fees. Sona Mohaptra had outed singers Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, among others, as alleged harassers during the #MeToo movement.