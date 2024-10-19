<i>Singham Again</i> Song <i>Jai Bajrangbali</i>: Full House With Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh And Tiger Shroff

Rohit Shetty's upcoming movie in his cop multiverse, Singham Again's first song Jai Bajrangbali is out, and it is inspired by Hanuman Chalisa. Composed by Thaman S and lyrics by Swanand Kirkire, the song features Ajay Devgn as the leading character, with Ranveer Singh And Tiger Shroff as his trusted associates. Blending a spiritual theme with peppy beats, the song has been sung by multiple artists, including Srikrishna, Kareemullah, Arun Koundinya, Chaitu Satsangi, Sri Sai Charan, Sudhanshu, Ritesh G Rao, Saatvik G Rao, among others.

The song starts with a power-packed monologue by Ajay Devgn, after which Ranveer Singh makes a grand entry as Simmba, exuding power and energy, adding to the powerful track.

The song centers around Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, portraying their holy bond and comparing that to Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman's. We also catch glimpses of Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor in the song.

The song ends with Ranveer Singh's Simmba bowing down in front of Ajay Devgn's Singham and touching his feet, against the backdrop of a huge idol of Lord Hanuman.

Singham Again is slated to hit the theatres on November 1, 2024. One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Singham Again merges all the characters from Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Besides Ajay, Ranveer and Tiger, the movie also features Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, among others. Singham Again is clashing with Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office, which boasts a stellar cast of Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Rajpal Yadav, among others.

