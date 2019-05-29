Singer Sona Mohapatra Tweets Alleged Death Threat From Salman Khan Fan, Tags Women's Body

Back in 2016, Sona Mohapatra was trolled for criticising Salman Khan (courtesy sonamohapatra)

Highlights Sona Mohapatra tweeted: "Such and such mails come my way regularly" She shared a screenshot of an offensive mail She earlier criticised Salman Khan for his comments on Priyanka

Singer Sona Mohapatra has tagged the National Commission of Women in a tweet screenshotting what appears to be a death threat from a fan of Salman Khan, whom Ms Mohapatra criticised for recent comments on actress Priyanka Chopra. The threat is couched in vile language and Ms Mohapatra reveals that this isn't the first communication of the sort she's received from people she calls "followers of this 'hero' of bad behaviour." The women's body has not yet responded to Sona Mohapatra's tweet. Earlier this week, the singer posted a caustic comment about Salman Khan's 'toxic masculinity' after he discussed Priyanka Chopra's exit from his upcoming film Bharat, a topic he cannot seem to stop talking about.

Sona Mohapatra tweeted today: "Such and such mails come my way regularly, from the followers of this 'hero' of bad behaviour. This beacon of 'human' values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of Bharat, drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser, @NCWIndia."

Priyanka Chopra exited Bharat a year ago and was replaced with Katrina Kaif forthwith but Salman Khan doesn't seem to be able to move on. Most recently, he said at a promotional event for the film: "She (Priyanka Chopra) spoke to me saying, 'Nick has proposed to me and I want to get married, so there will be some date issues'. I said, 'Sure, get married, we can adjust those two, three days. Then she said that she does not want to do the film," reports news agency IANS.

Salman Khan received a cutting response on Twitter from Sona Mohapatra: "Cus Priyanka Chopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with and more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey." In a separate tweet, Ms Mohapatra termed Salman Khan as "A showcase and poster child of toxic masculinity" and referred to his comments as "Low brow digs." Ms Mohapatra also claimed that following her tweets against Mr Khan, Priyanka Chopra was being trolled with abusive language on her timeline: "They meme her 10 year age gap with her husband but conveniently forget that their idol is close to 20 years older than her." Priyanka Chopra, 36, and her husband Nick Jonas, 26, married in December last year.

Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 26, 2019

A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India . https://t.co/NuEmOWQl12 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 27, 2019

Trying telling that to his fans who shadow his toxicity & are calling her derogatory names on my timeline. They meme her 10 year age gap with her husband but conveniently forget that their idol is close to 20 years older than her. Grow up, you fools, I say to them. https://t.co/M9sthpUQd1 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 27, 2019

As Sona Mohapatra revealed in her latest tweet, she has earned the undying hatred of Salman Khan fans. The singer was brutally trolled for condemning the actor's controversial "raped like a woman" comment back in 2016. Ms Mohapatra responded to the "bhai chamchas" with a stern tweet.

Dear Bhai Chamcha's,

You continue to prove my point with every perverted, sick, cheap message you write to me. HaHa pic.twitter.com/9lZAcydfHs — SONA (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2016

Last year, Priyanka Chopra opted out of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, citing her busy schedule for her then upcoming wedding to Nick Jonas. Soon after Katrina Kaif was roped in for the role, for which Salman Khan has "thanked" Ms Chopra often and with undertones that suggest he means quite the opposite. However, busy star Priyanka Chopra has responded to Salman Khan's comments with a stony silence, which appears to say it all.

Bharat, which also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover, is this year's Eid offering and releases on June 5.