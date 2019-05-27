'Poster Child Of Toxic Masculinity': Sona Mohapatra Calls Salman Khan Out For Comments On Priyanka Chopra's Bharat Exit

"Grow up, you fools," said Sona Mohapatra (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights Sona tweeted that Salman's comments on Priyanka are "low brow" digs "Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes," she said "Grow up, you fools," Sona Mohapatra tweeted to haters

Singer Sona Mohapatra, who has a reputation for being fiercely outspoken, launched a scathing attack on superstar Salman Khan for his comments on Priyanka Chopra after the actress' exit from Bharat. "A showcase and poster child of toxic masculinity," tweeted Ms Mohapatra just days after Salman Khan said Priyanka "chose" Nick Jonas over Bharat, a film he said many would consider "leaving their husbands" for. Slamming Salman for his recent comments at a promotional event for Bharat, Ms Mohapatra added: "Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard contempt for the woman and colleague sitting next to him in the same room." Salman Khan attended the event with his Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif, who signed the film after Priyanka quit the project last year.

A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India . https://t.co/NuEmOWQl12 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 27, 2019

In her tweets, Ms Mohapatra also claimed that Priyanka Chopra is being trolled for her age gap with husband Nick Jonas over the singer's tweets on Salman Khan: "They meme her 10 year age gap with her husband but conveniently forget that their idol is close to 20 years older than her. Grow up, you fools, I say to them."

Trying telling that to his fans who shadow his toxicity & are calling her derogatory names on my timeline. They meme her 10 year age gap with her husband but conveniently forget that their idol is close to 20 years older than her. Grow up, you fools, I say to them. https://t.co/M9sthpUQd1 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 27, 2019

At the previously mentioned event, the 53-year-old superstar said Priyanka was initially signed for the role because she was "keen" while "we all thought it was Katrina Kaif's film." Tweeting on Sunday in Priyanka's defence, Ms Mohapatra had written: "Because Priyanka Chopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with and more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey."

Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) May 26, 2019

This is not the first time Sona Mohapatra has criticised Salman Khan for his comments. In 2016, she was at the receiving end of brutal trolling for slamming Salman's "like a raped woman" comment by followers of the superstar when she put out several stern tweets for the "Bhai Chamchas."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's remarks about Priyanka walking out of Bharat has continued for almost a year - from Priyanka's exit for her then impending wedding to just few days left for Bharat to hit screens. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Salman said: "While many would give anything for the film or maybe even leaving their husband, Priyanka left the film," while speaking to IANS, he said: "She spoke to me saying, 'Nick has proposed to me and I want to get married, so there will be some date issues'. I said, 'Sure, get married, we can adjust those two, three days. Then she said that she does not want to do the film." Salman Khan has also said in several interviews that Priyanka had called his sister Arpita Khan Sharma asking for a role in Bharat.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat releases on June 5.