Singer Neeti Mohan And Nihaar Pandya Share First Pic Of Son - Meet Baby Aryaveer

Singer Neeti Mohan and her husband, actor Nihaar Pandya, shared first picture of their baby son and revealed his name - Aryaveer - in adorable Instagram posts on Thursday. The duo, who welcomed their first child earlier this month, posted a couple of pictures of themselves holding their baby son and wrote: "Holding his little hands is by far the most precious touch we have ever felt. Aryaveer has chosen us as his parents. Couldn't have felt more blessed than this. He multiplies the Happiness and sense of gratitude in our families manifold. Overjoyed and forever Grateful." The trio can be seen twinning in white outfits in the happy family photos.

Neeti Mohan announced the arrival of her baby son on June 3. "Our family, Nihaar and me are ecstatic to have welcomed our Baby Boy yesterday. To hold this little one in my arms is the most surreal feeling ever! Still sinking in," she wrote in an Instagram post and added: "We are overjoyed and Thank everyone for the love and wishes."

Aryaveer was born on June 2. On that day, Nihaar Pandya wrote: "My Beautiful wife gives me the chance to teach our little boy everything my father has taught me. She continues to spread more and more Love into my Life each day. Most importantly, Neeti and our New born are both healthy and fine. Today on this Cloudy/ Rainy day in Mumbai, We witnessed our 'SON-rise'...With folded hands, The Mohan's and The Pandya's sincerely Thank God, the Doctors, family, friends and All well-wishers are very kind for showering Immense Care, Love and Support on us Always."

Neeti Mohan has sung popular tracks like Jiya Re, Ishq Wala Love and Saadi Galli Aaja. Nihaar Pandya has featured in the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.