Paris Olympics 2024: Neeti Mohan Feels "Honoured To Perform At India House"

Neeti Mohan has lent her vocals to many Bollywood hits

Neeti Mohan shared this image. (courtesy: neetimohan18)
New Delhi:

The biggest sports event, the Paris Olympic Games 2024, is underway. Manu Bhaker has scripted history by becoming the first athlete in the history of independent India to win two medals in a single Olympics edition. Sports enthusiasts are super excited to see their favourite players representing the nation. Adding to the excitement is the special show scheduled for August 6 at India House in Paris. Playback singer Neeti Mohan will also grace the event. Recently, the singer shared her excitement about the big event. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said, “It is an absolute honour to represent India at such a prestigious event. I am honoured to perform at India House in Paris for the first time. I will be singing not just for Indians, but for attendees from all nationalities. I am excited to perform live with my band. India is truly shining in Paris this time!"

Neeti Mohan also shared how everyone should support and encourage athletes. She said, "Let's come together to support our athletes and give them the encouragement they need to excel on the global stage.” 

The official Instagram page of the Indian Olympic House also shared a post to announce Neeti Mohan's performance. They shared a picture of the singer with all the event details. “We just CAN'T. KEEP. CALM. as Neeti Mohan will be performing LIVE at India House on August 6. Mark your calendars Head to the link and book your tickets now,” they wrote in the caption.

Neeti Mohan has lent her vocals to many Bollywood hits, including Ishq Wala Love (Student Of The Year), Haal-E-Dil (Sanam Teri Kasam) and Meri Jaan (Gangubai Kathiawadi). The singer has judged reality shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2022, The Voice India Kids, Rising Star Season 3 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023. 

She has also made cameo appearances in the films Socha Na Tha and Bombay Velvet.

