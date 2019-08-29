Singer Kanika Kapoor Mourns The Death Of 'Precious Sister' Annabel Treon: 'Worst Day Of My Life'

Kanika Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: kanik4kapoor)

Highlights Kanika Kapoor shared a post for her late friend Annabel Treon "My precious sister Annabel. Rest in Peace," wrote Kanika Several celebrities also offered their condolences to Kanika

Singer Kanika Kapoor mourned the death of her close friend Annabel Treon, who was a wellness and medication coach based out of London, on Thursday and shared a heartfelt note for her on her Instagram account. Posting a couple of pictures with Annabel Treon, in which the duo can be seen taking selfies, riding a four-wheeled scooter and hanging out with their girl gang, Kanika Kapoor captioned the photos: "My precious sister Annabel. Rest in Peace. I have no words to express how I feel today! Worse day of my life... Holding on to all the beautiful memories forever. Love you." Mourning Annabel's death, several celebrities offered their condolences to Kanika in the comments' section (more on that later). Here's what the Lovely singer posted for her 'precious sister' Annabel:

Several friends of Kanika Kapoor from the industry including Sophie Choudry, Kubbra Sait, Riddhima Kapoor, Pernia Qureshi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Harshdeep Kaur and Manj Musik offered their condolences on her post. "So sorry for your loss... Only met a couple of times but she was beyond lovely. May she rest in peace," wrote Sophie Choudry.

A screenshot of Sophie Choudry's comment on Kanika Kapoor's post.

Kanika Kapoor became a popular name after she sang Baby Doll Main Sone Di for Sunny Leone's film Ragini MMS 2. She has also sung several hits such as Beat Pe Booty for the 2016 film A Flying Jatt, Tukur Tukur for Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan for Ranbir Kapoor's Roy. The Da Da Dasse song from Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 2016 film Udta Punjab earned her several Best Playback Singer awards and nominations.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.