Kiara Advani, Karishma Tanna, Manish Malhotra At Singer Kanika Kapoor's Star-Studded Birthday Party

Kiara Advani and Manish Malhotra with Kanika Kapoor

Highlights Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol's wife Tania were also there Kanika Kapoor reportedly turned 40 Kanika is known for songs like Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan

Celebs like Kiara Advani, Karishma Tanna, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Masaba Gupta, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor made singer Kanika Kapoor's birthday a special one. Kanika, who reportedly turned 40, celebrated her birthday last night in Mumbai. Kiara surely made the spotlight follow her in a black glittery jumpsuit while Karishma opted for a blue outfit. Others spotted in the party were Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol's wife Tania, Divya Khosla Kumar, Sophie Choudry and Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma. Kanika's colleagues like Shekhar Ravjiani, Shaan and wife Radhika, Raghav Sachar and wife Amita Pathak were also invited. At some point of time, Kanika also came out to greet the paparazzi and cut a cake with them.

Here are the pictures from Kanika Kapoor's birthday party.

Ekta Kapoor wished Kanika with a picture taken at last night's party.

Happie bday Kanika @kanik4kapoor A post shared by Ekkzk N Lailamajnu (@ektaravikapoor) on Aug 21, 2018 at 9:34pm PDT

Kanika Kapoor debuted as a singer in Bollywood in 2012 with a music video titled Jugni Ji. Baby Doll from Sunny Leone's 2014 film Ragini MMS 2 gave her instant success. For the song, she won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Some of her other hits songs are Lovely and Kamlee (Happy New Year), Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy), Desi Look (Ek Paheli Leela, Da Da Dasse (Udta Punjab and Beat Pe Booty (A Flying Jatt).

