Priyanka Chopra Parties With Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday. All Pics Here

Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi at the party

Back home, Priyanka Chopra attended ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's party at his Mumbai residence on Tuesday night. Trust Manish Malhotra to host a star-studded party, which always becomes the highlight. Apart from Priyanka, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Shanya Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria, Karisma Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar added all the glamour to the party by looking their stylish best. Tiger Shroff, Ishaan Khatter, Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Roy Kapur represented the male squad from Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra surely knows how to make heads turn at every party and event. She was dressed in a chic orange crop top and high-waisted flared pants, which she accentuated with a pair of heels and a sling bag.

(Much wow, Priyanka).

Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor is quite a fashionista and so is her sister Khushi. Janhvi opted for a bright red jumpsuit with a red lip colour to go with. Khushi wore a white crop top with a pair of green high-waisted pants.

Sara wore a floral print grey dress to the party, which she teamed up with a pair of stilettos.

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also made a case for floral print dresses.

Here are the other celebs who attended Manish Malhotra Malhotra's party.

Of course, Karan Johar was there.

What a fun-filled evening!

ICYMI, Priyanka Chopra's sparkling diamond ring is also of the talk of the town now, which the Internet believes is her engagement ring. Priyanka is reportedly engaged to American singer Nick Jonas.

The rumoured couple are apparently looking forward for a wedding in September.