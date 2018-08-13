Inside Sara Ali Khan's Birthday Party With Mom Amrita Singh, Brother Ibrahim And Friends

Sara Ali Khan photographed with brother Ibrahim in Mumbai

Sara Ali Khan, who is looking forward to her Bollywood debut later this year, turned 25 on Sunday. She celebrated her birthday with mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi and some of her close pals. Actresses Bhumi Pednekar, Rhea Chakraborty and socialite Natasha Poonawalla were also invited. A picture of Sara, cutting her birthday cake, is doing the rounds on social media. It was initially posted by chef Kelvin Cheung. In the Instagram post, Kelvin shared details about Sara's special cake and wrote, "Happy, happy birthday, Sara Ali khan. Gluten-free, sugar free, dairy free 'healthy-ish' birthday Kel cake." He also shared a video of Sara cheerfully cutting the cake.

For the birthday party, Sara opted for a white Indian outfit and looked extremely beautiful. She was photographed in her car with Ibrahim and close friends. Amrita Singh arrived in a separate car.

Sara and Ibrahim are Amrita Singh's children with ex-husband Saif Ali Khan. They divorced in 2004. Saif married actress Kareena Kapoor in 2012. The couple are parents to son Taimur, 1.

Sara Ali Khan has two films lined-up for this year. Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath will be her debut film opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. In Kedarnath, a love saga, Sushant has reportedly been cast as a tour guide. Kedarnath hits the screens on November 30.

Next up for Sara is Rohit Shetty's Simmba, co-produced by Karan Johar. Sara stars opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba. The first schedule of the film has already been shot in Hyderabad. Simmba is expected to hit the screens in December.