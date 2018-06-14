Simmba: Sara Ali Khan Returns To Mumbai, Just In Time For Eid

Highlights
- She was photographed at the airport minus her mom Amrita Singh
- Saras picture with Amrita Singh, shopping in Hyderabad, had went viral
- Sara co-stars with Ranveer Singh in Simmba
Take a look at Sara's pictures at Mumbai airport.
Here's her picture with mom Amrita, which went viral.
Sara is Amrita Singh's child with actor Saif Ali Khan, who is now married to Kareena Kapoor. Sara also has a younger brother Ibrahim while Taimur (Saif and Kareena's son) is her half-brother. Saif, Kareena and Taimur are currently holidaying in London.
Meanwhile, coming back to Simmba, the Rohit Shetty-directed film, is a remake of Telugu hit Temper, which featured Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal.
On Day 1 of shoot, team Simmba had shared these visuals from the sets. Ranveer Singh plays Sangram Bhalerao, a police officer.
Sara Ali Khan's debut film will be Kedarnath, also starring Sushant Singh Rajput. The film releases this November. Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor.