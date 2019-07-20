Aparshakti Khurrana Joins The Cast Of Pati Patni Aur Woh Remake

Aparshakti Khurana shared this image. (Image courtesy: aparshakti_khurana)

Aparshakti Khurana will be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The actor, who has been lauded for his performance in Luka Chuppi, Stree and Dangal, has been signed on to play an important role in Mudassar Aziz-directed movie. The movies features Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey in lead roles.

The film is an adaption of 1978 BR Chopra-directed drama Pati Patni Aur Woh. "It's amazing to join hands with Bhushan ji (Kumar of T-series) one more time, that too with Juno Chopra (producer). After Luka Chuppi, Kartik and I are quite compatible and you will see the chemistry going between us in this one too.

"The two girls Bhumi and Ananya make the team warmer. I totally love what they are doing in front of the camera and the captain of the ship, Mudassar is leading with full conviction," Aparshakti said in a statement.

The film, made in association with T-Series and BR Studios, is scheduled to release in December this year.

