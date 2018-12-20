Simmba's Aala Re Aala: Ranveer Singh Is The Heart And Soul Of This Rocking Song

Ranveer Singh in Simmba's Aala Re Aala (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Simmba's third song Aala Re Aala was released on Thursday. It has been picturised on the film's lead hero Ranveer Singh, who dances like no one's watching. Aala Re Aala appears to be a promotional song, which might be played towards the end credits of Simmba. "Sabse bada gaana," is how Ranveer introduced Aala Re Aala ahead of its release. It has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Aala Re Aala has been sung by Dev Negi and Goldi while Tanishq Bagchi has composed it. In Simmba, Ranveer Singh plays the role of a cop named Sangram Bhalerao. Watch Aala Re Aala here.

Last week, team Simmba treated us to a romantic song from the film. Titled Tere Bin, the song also features Ranveer's co-star Sara Ali Khan. Tere Bin has been shot in Switzerland.

Our favourite song till now is the Aankh Maare redux. Golmaal stars Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu add to the comic factor in it. The original Aankh Maare song is from Arshad Warsi's film Tere Mere Sapne.

Simmba is Sara's second film after Kedarnath, her debut project. Speaking about Simmba's theme, Sara told, "It is addressing the issue and that is my favourite part in the film. In a Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty film, the audience is going to expect high energy, entertainment and flying cars. Yes, those elements are there but then it comes to the real social message. Something needs to be done."

Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty, releases on December 28.

