Simmba Song Tere Bin: Ranveer Singh And Sara Ali Khan's Romance Is On Point

Ranveer Singh And Sara Ali Khan in Tere Bin (Courtesy: YouTube)

Team Simmba is back with yet another redux after Aankh Maare. The second song from the film, titled Tere Bin, is the remixed version of Tere Bin Nahi Lagda song, which was also a part of Ajay Devgn's 1999 film Kachche Dhaage. Simmba's Tere Bin too is a romantic song, filmed in the picturesque Switzerland. Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's romance is on point and the song will surely touch your heart. The original song was composed by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Tanishk Bagchi has revised the song for Simmba. He, along with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Asees Kaur, has also sung Tere Bin. We love Sara's outfits in the entire song and her expressions. Ranveer, as always, is fabulous. Tere Bin is a soothing number.

Watch Tere Bin here:

Meanwhile, the aforementioned Aankh Maare song rocked the chartbusters in no time. In Aankh Maare, director Rohit Shetty roped in Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu from the Golmaal series to add to the comic factor of the song. Aankh Maare was originally picturised on Arshad Warsi and actress Simran Bagga. In Aankh Maare 2.0, Simmba producer Karan Johar also makes a special appearance.

Watch Aankh Maare 2.0 here.

In Simmba, Ranveer Singh plays the role of a corrupt police office, for whom life changes after an incident. He realises his mistake and later takes revenge. Sara Ali Khan plays Ranveer's love interest. Simmba also stars Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana.

Simmba is Sara's second film after Kedarnath, her debut movie. Kedarnath starred Sara opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Simmba releases on December 28.