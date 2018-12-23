Simmba: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan Troll Each Other On Instagram And We Are Loving It

Sara and Ranveer's Simmba releases on December 28 (YouTube)

Simmba co-stars Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh are trolling each other with hilarious Instagram stories and really, really cracking us up. On Sunday, we spotted a "before and after" photo of Sara Ali Khan on the actress' Instagram story, in which she hilariously explained the side effects of working with the 33-year-old star, who is known for his flamboyant fashion choices. Sara's post is a collage of two of her photos from promotional events of Simmba - in one, she wears a white outfit by designer dup Pankaj and Nidhi while in the other, she sports dramatic colourful separates. Sara captioned the photo: "Before and after doing a movie with Ranveer Singh!" Lol. We feel you, Sara!

Screenshot of Sara's Instagram story (courtesy Instagram)

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh picked out a meme featuring Sara Ali Khan to troll the actress. Check it out here.

Screenshot of Ranveer's Instagram story (courtesy Instagram)

In a previous Instagram post, Sara had credited Ranveer Singh for her experimental fashion statement. "Taking some inspiration from my hero," she had captioned the post below.

Here are some more of Sara Ali Khan's looks from her promotional appearances for Simmba.

The actress recently joined Karan Johar and others on the sets of India's Got Talent, wearing a colourful bodice from the collections of Khosla Jani, the international label from the house of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. In a 'toodles' video, Karan Johar hilariously reviewed Sara's outfit only to get a befitting response from the actress.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is a crop drama which stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role and Sara Ali Khan as his love interest. Simmba marks Sara's second Bollywood film. Simmba is all set to hit screens on December 28.