Simmba Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh's 'Blockbuster' Film Collects Rs 205.69 Crore

Ranveer Singh in a still from Simmba (Image courtesy taranadarsh)

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba has collected Rs 5.31 crore on Day 13, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adrsh tweeted. The Rohit Shetty-directed film which continues to have phenomenal run at the box office, cruised past the Rs 200 crore mark in 12 days. On Day 13, Simmba surpassed the lifetime collection of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again (Rs 205.69 crore) and currently stands at Rs 208.14 crore. "Simmba crosses lifetime business of Golmaal Again on Day 13. Will cross Rs 60 crore in Week 2, taking the 2-week total to Rs 212 crore. *(Week 2) Friday Rs 9.02 crore, Saturday Rs 13.32 crore, Sunday Rs 17.49 crore, Monday Rs 6.16 crore, Tuesday Rs 6.03 crore, Wednesday Rs 5.31 crore. Total: Rs 208.14 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

According to a Box Office India report, Simmba, witnessed its first "noticeable fall" in collection on Day 13. "Simmba had its first noticeable fall on its second Wednesday as collections fell 15-20% from the day before. The film collected around Rs 4.75-5 crore nett and this is still a good number for the second Wednesday but the Rs 250 crore nett mark may be tougher to reach now. Also the drop is mainly noticeable as the film has held up so well till now, for others this can be normal drop," the report stated.

Ranveer Singh plays the role of inspector Sangram Bhalerao in the cop drama. The film features Sara has his love interest. Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the film also stars Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana.

This Friday, two films - Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Accidental Prime Minister - are set to hit the screens. It will be interesting to see if the films can affect the box office collection of Ranveer Singh' Simmba.