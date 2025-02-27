<i>Sikandar</i> Teaser: Salman Khan And Rashmika Mandanna's Film Is A High-Octane Action Entertainer

The much-anticipated teaser of Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, finally dropped today.

One look at the AR Murugadoss directorial, and the action sequences establish itself as one of the most enticing aspects of the film.

The teaser lasts for one minute and 21 seconds, as always it begins with a killer introduction for Salman Khan as Sikandar.

His first dialogue introduces the audience to how he got his name, Sikandar. It narrates that the name Sikandar was given to him by his grandmother, whereas his grandfather called him Sanjay.

Then comes the dialogue, "Aur pragya ne rajasahab (And people called me raja)."

The teaser then unravels to showcase a series of action-packed sequences, and how Sikandar single-handedly blows punches and kicks to tackle his enemies.

Punchlines like, "Kayde mein raho fayde mein rahoge", and "Insaaf nahi hisab karne aaya hun", further amp up the commercial quotient of the film and its mass appeal.

The teaser also has a quick glimpse of Rashmika Mandanna, who tells Sikandar (Salman Khan), that he is quite popular among his enemies. A few scenes of singing and dancing are also seen in the short teaser.

Sikandar is all set to hit the screens on Eid 2025. Kajal Aggarwal too plays a pivotal role in the film.

Not much has been revealed about the plot of the movie. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Salman Khan was last seen in a cameo role in Baby John, with Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the blockbuster Chhaava as Yesubai Bhonsale, alongside Vicky Kaushal.