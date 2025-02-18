<i>Sikandar</i> New Poster: All Eyes On Salman Khan

For all Salman Khan fans, there is great news. The superstar has just unveiled a new poster of his upcoming film, Sikandar, on Instagram. And trust us, it is a total show-stealer.

The poster features Salman in a fierce avatar. Dressed in all black, he sports a rugged bearded look, complete with an earring. But the real highlight? The sheer intensity in his eyes – pure fire!

The poster release comes on a special day – Sikandar's producer, Sajid Nadiadwala's 59th birthday. The project has been bankrolled by Sajid's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

“Sikandar On Eid,” Salman Khan simply wrote in his caption.

Earlier today, Salman Khan posted a special birthday wish for Sajid Nadiadwala. While extending his wishes, the actor also announced the poster release for Sikandar.

Sharing a picture with Sajid Nadiadwala on his Instagram Stories, Salman wrote, "Happy Bday, Grandson. Looking forward to the poster reveal at 3:33 PM." In the snap, Salman is seen feeding a piece of chocolate cake to Sajid. Click here for the full story.

Sikandar marks the second collaboration between Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. The duo have previously worked together in the 2014 film Kick.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

In December last year, the makers dropped the much-awaited teaser of Sikandar, and Salman Khan's action-packed avatar stole the show.

The clip opens with Salman walking toward a glass window in a dimly lit room. Soon, masked villains surround him with loaded guns.

In his trademark style, the superstar delivers a powerful line: “Suna hai ki bahut saray log mere peechay pade hai. Bas mere murnay ki der hai. (I've heard that many people are after me. They are just waiting for my death.)

The caption read, “Ab intezaar hua khatam. (The wait is over.) Here's presenting a glimpse of the world of Sikandar. “

In addition to Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and Sathyaraj. The movie will hit the cinema screens on March 28.