Salman Khan's Birthday Wish For Director Sajid Nadiadwala. Bonus - <i>Sikandar</i> Poster Release Date

Salman Khan came up with a special birthday wish for Sajid Nadiadwala. The producer turns 58th birthday today (February 18). Well, the superstar has dropped a major update about his upcoming film Sikandar.



Cinephiles, brace yourselves as Sikandar's much-anticipated poster will be unveiled today. Are you excited? Because, we definitely are.



Sharing a picture with Sajid Nadiawala on Instagram Stories, Salman Khan wrote, “Happy Bday grandson. Looking forward to the poster reveal at 3:33 pm.” In the snap, Salman can be seen feeding a piece of chocolate cake to the producer. Both smile ear-to-ear in the click.





For those unaware, Sikandar is produced by Sajid Nadiawala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The action-drama, directed by AR Murugadoss, marks Salman Khan's second collaboration with the producer.



Salman Khan previously teamed up with Sajid Nadiawala in the 2014 action-comedy Kick.



Last year in December, the makers unveiled Sikandar's much-awaited teaser on X (formerly Twitter). Salman Khan's action-packed avatar was the major highlight. In the clip, Salman walks towards a glass window inside a dimly lit room.



Soon, masked villains approach Salman with loaded guns. But, in his signature swag, the superstar says, “Suna hai ki bahut saray log mere peechay pade hai. Bus mere murnay ki der hai. (I've heard that many people are after me. They are just waiting for my death.)



Geared up with just a rifle, Salman takes on the bad guys like a lone wolf. Guess what? He doesn't even break a sweat. A rap song can also be heard in the background.



The side note read, “Ab intezaar hua khatam. (The wait is over). Here's presenting a glimpse of the world of Sikandar. A gift to all the fans who have been waiting to see the First Look! Thank you for all the love and patience… See you all in cinemas this EID”





Besides Salman Khan, Sikandar also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and Sathyaraj.



Sikandar will hit the big screens this year in Eid.