Salman Khan's Advice To Nephew Arhaan Khan: "You Need To Be There For Family"

For all Salman Khan fans, here's an exciting update. The Bollywood superstar is set to make his first-ever podcast appearance. Salman will be joining his nephew Arhaan Khan on the podcast Dumb Biryani for an engaging conversation. Arhaan, the son of Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, will host his uncle in what promises to be a candid discussion.

Salman Khan shared a teaser from their chat on his Instagram handle. The video included throwback moments featuring the actor, his family and his massive fanbase. In one touching moment, Salman Khan offered Arhaan Khan advice on the importance of family.

The actor said, "You just need to be there for friends, family. The effort that you have to keep on, keep on, keep on putting in."

Salman Khan added, "If I give you advice – the advice I give to myself – you will hate me because I speak to myself rather harshly."

“I spoke to the boys a year ago, I'm not sure if they even remember all the advice. My first ever podcast appearance Dumb Biryani comes out soon,” read the text attached to the post.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in a guest appearance in Baby John. Written by Atlee and directed by Kalees, the film features Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The project also marks the Bollywood debut of Keerthy Suresh. Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav play pivotal roles in the movie.

Up next, Salman Khan will star in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. The film marks his first-ever on-screen collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna. Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Babbar are also expected to play key roles. Sikandar is set to release on Eid 2025.