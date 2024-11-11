<i>Sikandar Ka Muqaddar</i> Trailer: Jimmy Shergill And Avinash Tiwary Engage In A Thrilling Cat-And-Mouse Game

The trailer for Netflix's original Sikandar Ka Muqaddar is out. The nearly two-and-a-half-minute video offers a sneak peek into Neeraj Pandey's heist drama. The film features Tamannaah Bhatia as Kamini Singh, Jimmy Shergill as Jaswinder Singh, Avinash Tiwary as Sikandar Sharma and Rajiv Mehta as Mangesh Desai. The video opens with a call warning the organisers of a diamond exhibition about an imminent robbery, with the robbers reportedly armed with AK-47s. Kamini Singh, appearing to be an employee at the exhibition, points out that red solitaires have been stolen.

Enter Jaswinder Singh, a tough cop, who asks about the value of the red solitaires, and Mangesh Desai informs him they would cost between ₹50 to ₹60 crore. Relying on his “instinct,” Jaswinder arrests everyone and begins interrogating them with harsh tactics. Visibly frustrated, Kamini tells Sikandar, “Hum yaha se dur jayenge, to hi peecha chutega is sab se [If we get far away from here, we'll finally be free from all this.]

Sikandar and Kamini, who are husband and wife, flee to Agra. Sikandar insists they are not thieves. Soon, Sikandar is offered an opportunity to move to Abu Dhabi, which he accepts. But even there, he cannot escape Jaswinder, who continues to pursue him. Sikandar tells a woman that Jaswinder has made his life miserable. We also see Divya Dutta caressing Jimmy's character's face. After years, Jaswinder and Sikandar sit side by side. Sikandar expresses his frustration, saying, “Aapne mujhe jeene nahi diya, Jaswinder sahab. [You did not let me live, Jaswinder sahab.]” Jaswinder replies, “Maine tumhe marne bhi nahi diya, Sikandar. [I did not even let you die, Sikandar.]”

Toward the end of the video, Jaswinder tells Sikandar, “Tumhari biopic ka title hai Sikandar Ka Muqaddar aur uska director hu mai. [The title of your biopic is Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, and I am its director.]”

The makers dropped the trailer on YouTube with the caption, “Kaun hai masoom, kaun hai mujrim, aur kiski moolvriti hai sabse shaatir? [Who is innocent, who is guilty, and whose true nature is the most cunning?]”

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar will hit the Netflix screens on November 29. The film marks the fourth collaboration between director Neeraj Pandey and Jimmy Shergill after A Wednesday, Special 26 and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.