<I>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 15: Salman Khan's Film Is At Rs 109 Crore (And Counting)

Salman Khan's Sikandar has been struggling at the box office after its opening weekend. However, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Sikandar's minted Rs 54 lakh on its second Sunday in the theatres, reported Sacnilk. The film had an overall 14.55% Hindi Occupancy on April 13. This brought the total for its second week to Rs 109.04 crore at the domestic box office.

Sikandar marks Salman Khan's first collaboration with Ghajini famed director A.R. Murugadoss. At the trailer launch event, the filmmaker shared his fan moment with Salman which included an unexpected meet with the actor in Chennai.

He said, "I was struggling as an AD (Assistant Director) long back. So I wanted to watch a shoot, so I went to Prasad Studios in Chennai. I requested the security guard to let me in and watch me shoot. He allowed me on two conditions. You have to be in corner and you cannot talk to anyone. He gave me 20 minutes. After that, I had to leave."

A.R. Murugadoss further shared that he became a fan of Salman Khan after one unexpected encounter and decided to cast him in a film.

"So, I entered. I don't know what the shoot was. Full dark smoke, light comes, Sridevi is there. I was surprised. Then suddenly, I see a hero's backside. He is combing his hair. So, I tried to see who the hero was. He was none other than Salman Sir," the filmmaker said.

"I tried to go one step forward, and I saw the guard looking at me. He said no. So, I went outside and thought that one day I will direct his film. So, after so many years, I have directed the film with him," he added.

Sikandar features Salman Khan as Sanjay Rajkot and Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Saisri Rajkot. The film's cast also includes Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Babbar in key roles.