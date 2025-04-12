<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 13: Salman Khan's Film Is At Rs 108 Crore (And Counting)

Salman Khan's Sikandar continues to roar at the box office. On day 13, the film earned Rs 35 lakh, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 108.15 crore.

Salman Khan's Sikandar, which was released on the occasion of Eid, March 30, also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film has been facing tough competition from Sunny Deol's Jaat at the box office.

The action-thriller, directed by AR Murugadoss, also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

The film received mixed reviews, with Salman's fans rooting for his intense action scenes and charisma. However, a section of viewers were of the opinion that the film had a weak plot. A few others even raised eyebrows at the superstar's huge age gap with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna in the movie.

Earlier, at the trailer launch event of the movie, Salman Khan had addressed the issue.

"Phir vo bolte hain 31 years ka difference hai heroine aur mujh mein, arre jab heroine ko problem nahi hai, heroine ke papa ko dikkat nahi hai, tumko kyun dikkat hai bhai? Inki shadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge. Mummy ki permission toh mil hi jayega [Then they say there's a 31-year age gap between me and the heroine. But if the heroine has no problem, and even her father has no issue, why do you have a problem, brother? When she gets married and has a daughter, I will work with her daughter too. Her mother's permission will be sorted],” he said.