After Prateik Smita Patil Dropped Father's Surname, His Sister Posts A Pic: "Raj Babbar <i>Ji Ke Teeno Bacche</i>"

Prateik Babbar recently dropped his father's surname. After adopting his late mother's surname, the actor is now known as Prateik Smita Patel.

Prateik has been in the news lately for excluding his father from his wedding to Priya Banerjee, which took place on February 14.

Amid the changing dynamics of the Babbar family, Prateik's sister Juhi Babbar and his brother Aarya Babbar have shared Siblings Day posts, featuring Prateik, on their respective Instagram handles.

In Juhi Babbar's throwback snap, she is seen sharing the frame with Aarya and Prateik. The trio smiles beamingly at the lens..

The side note read, “Raj Babbar Ji Ke Teeno Bacche..JUHI AARYA PRATEIK... A FACT NOBODY CAN CHANGE.”

Reacting to the post, Aarya Babbar commented, “Didi, you have chosen the pic in which you are looking the best lol … love you.” Ila Arun wrote, “You are the best, Juhi.” Aarya's wife, Jasmine Babbar, dropped a red heart and evil eye emoji.

Aarya Babbar's Siblings Day post captures him having a laugh with Juhi Babbar and Prateik. “Apne to Apne hote hai PS: Ukhaad lo jo Ukhaadna hai,” he captioned.

Previously, Aarya Babbar shared his views on Prateik's name change. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “I just have to say that Smita ma is our mother too. And what name he doesn't want to keep and what name he wants to keep is his choice. Kal ko main uthke apna naam Aarya Babbar se Aarya karlun, ya Rajesh kar lun. Main tab bhi Babbar hi rahunga na (Tomorrow, if I wake up and change my name from Aarya Babbar to just Aarya, or even Rajesh, I'll still be a Babbar, won't I?).”

Aarya Babbar added, “Aap apna name change kar sakte ho, wajood nahi (You can change your name, but you can't change your identity). Rahunga toh Babbar hi because wajood mera woh hi hai, aap woh kaise change kar sakte ho (I'll remain a Babbar because my existence is rooted in that, how can you change that)?"

Aarya and Juhi Babbar were born to Raj and Nadira Babbar in 1975. Raj Babbar later married Smita Patil in 1983, and the couple welcomed Prateik in 1986. A few years after Smita Patil's untimely death, Raj Babbar reconciled with Nadira.