<i>Sikandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Salman Khan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

Sikandar has officially crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. On Day 8, the film, headlined by Salman Khan, witnessed a slight growth in collections. According to a report by Sacnilk, the action-thriller earned ₹4.5 crore on its second Sunday. The film recorded an overall 11.50% Hindi occupancy on April 6. So far, Sikandar, made on a budget of ₹200 crore, has grossed a total of ₹102.25 crore.

Sikandar hit cinema screens on March 30, and on release day, Salman Khan fans thronged theatres in large numbers. Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was buzzing with early reactions from those who caught the first-day-first-show.

From Salman's powerful dialogues to his electrifying entry scene, fans couldn't stop praising his performance. Many even called Sikandar a “paisa vasool blockbuster.”

Still confused about whether to watch Sikandar? Click here to read fan reviews and decide for yourself.

Sikandar marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. Interestingly, the duo shares a significant 31-year age gap.

Addressing the age difference at the trailer launch event, Salman Khan said with his trademark wit, “They say there is a 31-year difference between the heroine and me. If the heroine doesn't have any problem or the heroine's father doesn't have any problem, then why do you have a problem?" His punchline had the entire press room bursting into laughter.

The actor didn't stop there. "And when she (Rashmika) will get married and have a daughter and then she becomes a big star then also we will work (together). We will get the mother (Rashmika)'s permission for sure," Salman added.

In addition to the leading duo, Sikandar also features Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi and Prateik Babbar in important roles.

The project has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.