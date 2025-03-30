<i>Sikandar</i>: Internet Praises Salman Khan's Power-Packed Entry, Calls The Film A "Mega Blockbuster"

Today is a big day for Salman Khan fans. His much-anticipated film Sikandar hit theatres on Sunday, and X (formerly Twitter) is buzzing with early reviews from those who caught the first shows.

From Salman's powerful dialogues to his showstopping entry scene, fans are showering praise on Salman Khan's performance. Many are calling Sikandar a “paisa vasool blockbuster.”

Here are some fan reviews you should check out before heading to the theatres:

One user said, "Just watched Sikandar in London, and it was an incredible film and experience!! Salman Khan delivers a magnificent performance, supported by excellent BGM, imagery and plot! Excellent cast, including Rashmika! Whole cinema was bouncing."

Another added, "Mass entertainer, og climax, heartwarming story. Salman Khan's acting mass level is like never seen before. Bgm song too massy like Jawan. Paisa wasool movie go watch first day first show only."

Someone else wrote, "Sikandar totally blows Salman bhai last few films out of the water; that entrance was insane! It's got action, emotions, and the songs are pretty good too."

Sikandar marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The film has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.