SIIMA 2025: Sai Pallavi, Prithviraj Sukumaran Bag Top Honours. See Full List Of Winners (Tamil, Malayalam)

The second day of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2025 turned Dubai into a glittering hub of South Indian cinema, celebrating the finest achievements in Tamil and Malayalam films. The evening brought together some of the very celebrated veterans and emerging stars.

In the Tamil segment, Amaran took centre stage, bagging the award for Best Film along with Best Director for Rajkumar Periasamy. Check out the full list below:

Best Film: Amaran

Best Director: Rajkumar Periasamy (Amaran)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Sai Pallavi (Amaran)

Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Bala Saravanan (Lubber Pandhu)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Anurag Kashyap (Maharaja)

Critics' Choice Best Director: Nithilan Saminathan (Maharaja)

Critics' Choice Best Actor (Male): Karthi (Meiyazhagan)

Critics' Choice Best Actor (Female): Dushara (Raayan)

Special Rising Star: Harish Kalyan (Lubber Pandhu)

Malayalam cinema was equally celebrated, with Blessy's Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life sweeping the major honours.

Best Film: Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life

Best Director: Blessy (Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Prithviraj Sukumaran (Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life)

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Urvashi (Ullozhukku)

Best Actor in a Comedy Role: Shyam Mohan (Premalu)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Jagadeesh (Marco)

Critics' Choice Best Actor (Male): Unni Mukundan

The debutant categories shone a light on new talent, with Joju George recognised as Best Debutant Director for Pani.

Best Debutant Director: Joju George (Pani)

Best Debutant Actor (Male): KR Gokul (The Goat Life)

Best Debutant Actress: Neha Nazneen (Qalb)

Technical brilliance also found its spotlight, with Shehnad Jalal winning Best Cinematographer for his work on Bramayugam and Ullozhukku.

Best Cinematographer: Shehnad Jalal (Bramayugam, Ullozhukku)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (ARM)

Best Playback Singer (Male): K S Harisankar (ARM)

Beyond Tamil and Malayalam cinema, the ceremony extended its celebrations to Telugu and Kannada films. Stars like Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were among the notable winners, while ambitious projects such as Kalki 2898 AD and Gowri were honoured for their technical artistry and creativity.