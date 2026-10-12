Sidhu Moosewala's Younger Brother Shubhdeep Recreates Singer's Signature <i>Thaapi</i> Gesture At Toronto Concert

Sidhu Moosewala's younger brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, drew loud cheers at the opening night of the Signed to God Hologram World Tour in Toronto after recreating the late Punjabi singer's signature thaapi gesture.

What's Happening

The event took place at Scotiabank Arena on October 9, 2026, where a holographic performance brought Sidhu Moosewala's music and stage presence back before a live audience.

Shubhdeep, affectionately known as Chhota Sidhu, attended the concert with his parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur.

Videos from the event showed the young boy performing the familiar thigh-slap gesture associated with his father, prompting applause from the packed venue.

The gesture had become a recognisable part of Moosewala's onstage persona. His younger brother recreating it at a concert dedicated to his musical legacy added an emotional moment to the evening.

Sidhu Moosewala Returns To Stage Through Holographic Technology

The Toronto concert marked the beginning of the Signed to God World Tour, which uses 3D holographic projections, original vocals, archival footage and stage effects to recreate Moosewala's performances. The technology also incorporates speech and audience interaction to make the experience resemble a live concert.

The opening show featured several artists who had collaborated with the singer during his lifetime. It also coincided with the release of a new music video for his 2021 track 295, featuring archival footage of Moose Wala with members of his family.

The song, released in July 2021, has garnered 889 million views and 12 million likes on the singer's YouTube channel, which has 31.5 million subscribers.

Seventeen songs have been released since Moose Wala's death, according to his father, with another track expected to follow soon.

Sidhu Moosewala's Father Speaks About Fight For Justice

Addressing the gathering in Toronto, Balkaur Singh spoke about the family's continuing fight for justice following his son's killing.

"To get justice, we need power, for which I am again fighting," he said.

He also said that despite attempts to silence the singer, his voice continued to resonate with people.

The family and Moose Wala's team had been preparing for the tour for a considerable period. Following the Toronto launch, five more shows were planned for the first phase, with performances scheduled in Vancouver and Calgary in Canada, followed by New York, Houston and Oakland in the United States by November 6.

The tour aims to bring the singer's music to audiences across multiple cities while revisiting recordings and material from his career.

Sidhu Moosewala Was Killed In Punjab In 2022

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village near Mansa, Punjab. He was travelling in his black Thar SUV with two friends when attackers in two vehicles intercepted the vehicle and opened fire.