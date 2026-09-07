'Commit Murders, Then...': Sidhu Moosewala's Father Slams AAP Over Gangster's Entry

Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the induction of a gangster into the party, accusing the ruling party of giving space to people with criminal backgrounds in mainstream politics.

Speaking at a workers' meeting in Mansa, Balkaur Singh questioned AAP's decision to induct a person linked to the gangster world. He claimed that around 15 gangsters were likely to be contesting elections in the upcoming polls.

Taking a direct swipe at the party, Balkaur Singh alleged that there were fewer "sewaks" (public servants) and more alleged gangsters in AAP.

"First commit two-four murders, then contest elections and directly reach the Assembly," Singh said.

Balkaur Singh further said the people of Punjab would ultimately have to decide whether they wanted to send people facing criminal allegations to the Assembly or elect honest and capable representatives who could raise public issues and fight for people's rights.

He also predicted that the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections could be extremely violent, linking his concern to what he described as the growing influence of criminal elements in politics.

Gangster-Turned-Politician Joins AAP

The controversy erupted after Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, a gangster-turned-politician and the main accused in the 2016 Nabha jailbreak case, joined the AAP months ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed Sekhon into the party at a special event held in Zira in Ferozepur district.

"Impressed by the pro-people policies of AAP, Gurpreet Singh Sekhon and his supporters have joined the AAP," the party's Punjab unit had said in an online post while sharing photographs from the event.

Political analysts believe AAP may field Sekhon from the Zira Assembly constituency. Sekhon had opened his office there just 10 days ago and is expected to launch his election campaign soon.

Sekhon first grabbed headlines in November 2016 when he escaped during the Nabha jailbreak in Punjab. Three months later, in 2017, he was arrested in Moga. He was named as the main accused in the jailbreak case but was later released following orders from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Congress Attacks AAP

The Congress also criticised the induction of Sekhon into AAP.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring targeted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying that Mann, who had once opposed the induction of gangsters into the Shiromani Akali Dal, had now done the same himself.

Warring alleged that both AAP and the Akali Dal were turning Punjab politics into a "playground for gangsters."

"Punjab needs peace, jobs and development, not gangster politics," Warring said.

SAD Calls AAP 'Punjab's Gangster Government'

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also launched a strong attack on AAP. The party described the government as "Punjab's gangster government" and alleged that AAP was showing "love with gangsters."

SAD questioned the decision to induct and publicly welcome a former gangster, arguing that the move raises serious questions about the government's claims of tackling organised crime and improving law and order.